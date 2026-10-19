Max McGreevy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Max McGreevy of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2026 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2026 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
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Max McGreevy finished tied for third at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2025, posting a score of 10-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 edition of the event.
McGreevy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|69-64-69-72
|-10
|2023
|T8
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|2022
|T62
|73-65-73-73
|E
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 10-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|65-66-70-67
|-16
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|71-66-65-71
|-15
|34.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|71-68-69-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|68-73-73-72
|+6
|27.857
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|66-68-70-72
|-4
|7.500
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged -0.673 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.167
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.303
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.051
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.347
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.173
|-0.673
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167, ranking 62nd on TOUR in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McGreevy has a 0.303 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 35th with a 69.52% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, McGreevy's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.051 ranks 68th on TOUR in 2026.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 141st on TOUR, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63 that ranks 152nd.
- McGreevy has avoided bogeys 14.91% of the time in 2026, ranking 77th on TOUR, and ranks 119th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
- He has accumulated 256 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 123rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.