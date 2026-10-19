Max McGreevy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167, ranking 62nd on TOUR in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McGreevy has a 0.303 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 35th with a 69.52% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, McGreevy's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.051 ranks 68th on TOUR in 2026.

On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 141st on TOUR, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63 that ranks 152nd.

McGreevy has avoided bogeys 14.91% of the time in 2026, ranking 77th on TOUR, and ranks 119th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.