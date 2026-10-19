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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2026 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2026 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Max McGreevy of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2026 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2026 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

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Max McGreevy finished tied for third at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2025, posting a score of 10-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 edition of the event.

Latest odds for McGreevy at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

McGreevy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T369-64-69-72-10
2023T865-70-66-68-15
2022T6273-65-73-73E

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

McGreevy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2665-66-70-67-16--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-73+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-76+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-66-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1171-66-65-71-1534.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5171-68-69-68-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3268-73-73-72+627.857
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5166-68-70-72-47.500

McGreevy's recent performances

  • McGreevy has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
  • McGreevy has averaged 0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • McGreevy has averaged -0.673 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1670.206
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.303-0.285
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.051-0.325
Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.347-0.269
Average Strokes Gained: Total840.173-0.673

McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167, ranking 62nd on TOUR in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McGreevy has a 0.303 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 35th with a 69.52% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, McGreevy's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.051 ranks 68th on TOUR in 2026.
  • On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 141st on TOUR, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63 that ranks 152nd.
  • McGreevy has avoided bogeys 14.91% of the time in 2026, ranking 77th on TOUR, and ranks 119th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 256 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 123rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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