Max Greyserman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Max Greyserman of the United States hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the Baycurrent Classic 2026 at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2026 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
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Max Greyserman heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda. Greyserman looks to build on his recent form as he makes his first appearance at this event in the past five years.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Greyserman's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Max Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T61
|70-71-74-68
|-1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|64-67-66-68
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|65-66-78-70
|-1
|2.20
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|6.55
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|25.00
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|16.50
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|69-73-76-70
|+8
|16.15
Max Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.027 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Max Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.015
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.200
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.066
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.265
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.116
|-0.027
Max Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman ranks 100th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.015, while his Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Greyserman holds a -0.200 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 132nd with a 64.79% Greens in Regulation rate, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 130th.
- On and around the greens, Greyserman ranks 63rd in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.066 mark. His Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.265 ranks 35th, and he averages 28.43 Putts Per Round, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
- Greyserman ranks 32nd on TOUR by breaking par 23.26% of the time. He has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 103rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.