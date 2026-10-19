Max Greyserman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Greyserman ranks 100th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.015, while his Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Greyserman holds a -0.200 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 132nd with a 64.79% Greens in Regulation rate, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 130th.

On and around the greens, Greyserman ranks 63rd in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.066 mark. His Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.265 ranks 35th, and he averages 28.43 Putts Per Round, ranking 32nd on TOUR.