PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
9H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the Baycurrent Classic 2026 at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2026 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Max Greyserman of the United States hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the Baycurrent Classic 2026 at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2026 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Max Greyserman heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda. Greyserman looks to build on his recent form as he makes his first appearance at this event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Greyserman at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • This is Greyserman's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Max Greyserman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT6170-71-74-68-1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1064-67-66-68-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7765-66-78-70-12.20
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5068-68-68-72-46.55
July 26, 20263M OpenT3169-70-69-64-1225.00
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC76-69+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3669-69-69-69-416.50
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4369-73-76-70+816.15

Max Greyserman's recent performances

  • Greyserman has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
  • Greyserman has averaged -0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Greyserman has averaged -0.027 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Max Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.015-0.120
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.200-0.241
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.066-0.017
Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.2650.351
Average Strokes Gained: Total930.116-0.027

Max Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Greyserman ranks 100th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.015, while his Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Greyserman holds a -0.200 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 132nd with a 64.79% Greens in Regulation rate, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 130th.
  • On and around the greens, Greyserman ranks 63rd in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.066 mark. His Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.265 ranks 35th, and he averages 28.43 Putts Per Round, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
  • Greyserman ranks 32nd on TOUR by breaking par 23.26% of the time. He has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 103rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
9H AGO
Virgilio Paz betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
9H AGO
Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
9H AGO
David Skinns betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW