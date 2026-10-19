Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Mackenzie Hughes of Canada hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 19, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
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Mackenzie Hughes returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, after finishing tied for 67th at 1-over in his most recent appearance at the event. He'll look to improve on that result as he tees it up in Southampton, Bermuda.
Hughes's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T67
|68-69-71-77
|+1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Hughes's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Mackenzie Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|65-70-64-70
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|68-67-72-65
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|71-67-68-69
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-68-66-68
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-70-66
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|66-67-69-69
|-9
|70.000
Mackenzie Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
- Hughes has averaged 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Mackenzie Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.148
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.320
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.415
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.343
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.291
|0.315
Mackenzie Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes ranks 118th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.148 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 72nd.
- In terms of approach play, Hughes carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.320, ranking 137th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.53% ranks 72nd.
- Around the greens and on the putting surface, Hughes has been a strength in 2026. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.415 ranks fifth on TOUR, and his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.343 ranks 28th. He averages 28.59 Putts Per Round, ranking 48th on TOUR.
- Hughes ranks 21st on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.38% of holes. He breaks par on 21.75% of holes (105th) and has accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 118th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.