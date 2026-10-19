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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 19, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 19, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

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Mackenzie Hughes returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, after finishing tied for 67th at 1-over in his most recent appearance at the event. He'll look to improve on that result as he tees it up in Southampton, Bermuda.

Latest odds for Hughes at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Hughes's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T6768-69-71-77+1

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Hughes's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Mackenzie Hughes's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2465-70-64-70-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2968-67-72-65-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-68-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4471-67-68-69-910.071
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2066-72-69-68-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-68-66-68-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-70-66-99.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1066-67-69-69-970.000

Mackenzie Hughes's recent performances

  • Hughes has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
  • Hughes has averaged 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hughes has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Mackenzie Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.1480.047
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.320-0.338
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.4150.321
Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3430.286
Average Strokes Gained: Total700.2910.315

Mackenzie Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hughes ranks 118th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.148 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 72nd.
  • In terms of approach play, Hughes carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.320, ranking 137th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.53% ranks 72nd.
  • Around the greens and on the putting surface, Hughes has been a strength in 2026. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.415 ranks fifth on TOUR, and his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.343 ranks 28th. He averages 28.59 Putts Per Round, ranking 48th on TOUR.
  • Hughes ranks 21st on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.38% of holes. He breaks par on 21.75% of holes (105th) and has accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 118th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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