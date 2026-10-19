Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Ventura ranks seventh on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.598 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 31st.

He ranks 10th on TOUR with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.86%, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.135 ranks 115th.

Ventura ranks seventh on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogeys on just 12.57% of holes played, though his Par Breakers rate of 21.54% ranks 112th.

On the greens, he holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.072, ranking 98th on TOUR, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.37 ranks 129th.