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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Ventura of Norway hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during the first round of the Baycurrent Classic 2026 at Yokohama Country Club on October 8, 2026 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Ventura of Norway hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during the first round of the Baycurrent Classic 2026 at Yokohama Country Club on October 8, 2026 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

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Kristoffer Ventura returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda. He'll look to improve on his tied-for-34th finish at this event in 2025.

Latest odds for Ventura at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Ventura's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3468-73-68-74-1
2021MC70-74+2

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Ventura's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 34th at 1-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Ventura's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4166-70-72-71-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3267-66-65-71-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-69-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-67-69-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT568-66-65-68-13100.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT5172-66-66-72-87.250
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1572-67-68-67-1429.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-68-64-66-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--

Ventura's recent performances

  • Ventura has recorded two top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
  • Ventura has averaged 0.887 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ventura has averaged 0.744 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.5980.887
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.1350.230
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.1440.150
Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.072-0.522
Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2460.744

Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ventura ranks seventh on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.598 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 31st.
  • He ranks 10th on TOUR with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.86%, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.135 ranks 115th.
  • Ventura ranks seventh on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogeys on just 12.57% of holes played, though his Par Breakers rate of 21.54% ranks 112th.
  • On the greens, he holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.072, ranking 98th on TOUR, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.37 ranks 129th.
  • Ventura has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 104th on TOUR, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.246 that ranks 75th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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