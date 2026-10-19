Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Kristoffer Ventura of Norway hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during the first round of the Baycurrent Classic 2026 at Yokohama Country Club on October 8, 2026 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
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Kristoffer Ventura returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda. He'll look to improve on his tied-for-34th finish at this event in 2025.
Ventura's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|68-73-68-74
|-1
|2021
|MC
|70-74
|+2
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ventura's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 34th at 1-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|66-70-72-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|67-66-65-71
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T5
|68-66-65-68
|-13
|100.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|72-66-66-72
|-8
|7.250
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|72-67-68-67
|-14
|29.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-68-64-66
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has recorded two top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
- Ventura has averaged 0.887 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 0.744 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.598
|0.887
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.135
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.144
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.072
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.246
|0.744
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura ranks seventh on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.598 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 31st.
- He ranks 10th on TOUR with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.86%, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.135 ranks 115th.
- Ventura ranks seventh on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogeys on just 12.57% of holes played, though his Par Breakers rate of 21.54% ranks 112th.
- On the greens, he holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.072, ranking 98th on TOUR, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.37 ranks 129th.
- Ventura has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 104th on TOUR, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.246 that ranks 75th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.