Kevin Streelman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.000, ranking 96th on TOUR in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 133rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Streelman carries a -0.032 mark ranking 100th on TOUR, though his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.93% ranks 20th on TOUR in 2026.

Streelman ranks 11th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance in 2026, avoiding bogeys on 12.85% of his holes played.

On the greens, Streelman has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.207, ranking 46th on TOUR in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.90 ranks 86th.