Kevin Streelman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Kevin Streelman of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 04, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
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Kevin Streelman heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after finishing tied for 61st at last year's event. He'll tee off in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25.
Streelman's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|73-68-73-76
|+6
|2024
|MC
|73-74
|+5
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 6-over.
- Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 61st at 6-over.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T5
|63-64-68-67
|-22
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|69-66-69-69
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|32.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|70-64-69-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 22-under.
- Streelman has averaged 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged 0.808 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.000
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.032
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.006
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.207
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.180
|0.808
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.000, ranking 96th on TOUR in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Streelman carries a -0.032 mark ranking 100th on TOUR, though his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.93% ranks 20th on TOUR in 2026.
- Streelman ranks 11th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance in 2026, avoiding bogeys on 12.85% of his holes played.
- On the greens, Streelman has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.207, ranking 46th on TOUR in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.90 ranks 86th.
- Streelman has accumulated 140 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 148th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.