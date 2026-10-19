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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 04, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Kevin Streelman of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 04, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

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Players in This Article

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Kevin Streelman heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after finishing tied for 61st at last year's event. He'll tee off in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25.

Latest odds for Streelman at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Streelman's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6173-68-73-76+6
2024MC73-74+5

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 61st at 6-over.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Streelman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT563-64-68-67-22--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-69-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3869-66-69-69-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-73+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2467-68-69-67-1332.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3970-64-69-70-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-69-74-68-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-66E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--

Streelman's recent performances

  • Streelman has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 22-under.
  • Streelman has averaged 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Streelman has averaged 0.808 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0000.312
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.032-0.068
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0060.142
Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2070.421
Average Strokes Gained: Total810.1800.808

Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.000, ranking 96th on TOUR in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 133rd.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Streelman carries a -0.032 mark ranking 100th on TOUR, though his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.93% ranks 20th on TOUR in 2026.
  • Streelman ranks 11th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance in 2026, avoiding bogeys on 12.85% of his holes played.
  • On the greens, Streelman has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.207, ranking 46th on TOUR in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.90 ranks 86th.
  • Streelman has accumulated 140 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 148th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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