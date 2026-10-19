Kevin Roy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Roy ranks 61st on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 69th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Roy carries a mark of -0.153, which ranks 120th on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 70th with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Roy ranks 39th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.182 in 2026.

On the greens, Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.164 in 2026, ranking 56th on TOUR, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.71 ranks 63rd.