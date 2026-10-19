Kevin Roy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Kevin Roy of the United States looks on while playing the 10th hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
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Kevin Roy finished tied for 34th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2025, posting a score of 1-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the 2026 edition of the event, scheduled for Oct. 22-25.
Roy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|71-66-71-75
|-1
|2023
|MC
|67-70
|-5
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Roy's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 34th at 1-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kevin Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T13
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|63-63-73-70
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|67-67-71-64
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|68-66-67-68
|-11
|45
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|69-66-67-69
|-9
|31
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|65-70-68-69
|-12
|25
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|67-68-65-70
|-10
|67.5
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
Kevin Roy's recent performances
- Roy has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 11th at 10-under.
- Roy has averaged 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 1.237 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kevin Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.172
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.153
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.182
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.164
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.366
|1.237
Kevin Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy ranks 61st on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Roy carries a mark of -0.153, which ranks 120th on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 70th with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Roy ranks 39th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.182 in 2026.
- On the greens, Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.164 in 2026, ranking 56th on TOUR, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.71 ranks 63rd.
- Roy ranks 45th on TOUR by breaking par 22.96% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.26% ranks 46th. He has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.