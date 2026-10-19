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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States looks on while playing the 10th hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Kevin Roy of the United States looks on while playing the 10th hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

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Kevin Roy finished tied for 34th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2025, posting a score of 1-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the 2026 edition of the event, scheduled for Oct. 22-25.

Latest odds for Roy at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Roy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3471-66-71-75-1
2023MC67-70-5

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Roy's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Roy's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 34th at 1-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Kevin Roy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1370-69-66-68-11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3263-63-73-70-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2467-67-71-64-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1968-66-67-68-1145
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2669-66-67-69-931
July 26, 20263M OpenT3165-70-68-69-1225
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-70-70-72.613
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1167-68-65-70-1067.5
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-73E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--

Kevin Roy's recent performances

  • Roy has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 11th at 10-under.
  • Roy has averaged 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Roy has averaged 1.237 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kevin Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1720.371
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.1530.337
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.1820.133
Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1640.396
Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3661.237

Kevin Roy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Roy ranks 61st on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 69th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Roy carries a mark of -0.153, which ranks 120th on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 70th with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Roy ranks 39th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.182 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.164 in 2026, ranking 56th on TOUR, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.71 ranks 63rd.
  • Roy ranks 45th on TOUR by breaking par 22.96% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.26% ranks 46th. He has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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