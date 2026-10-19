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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Kensei Hirata betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kensei Hirata of Japan looks on while playing the sixth hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Kensei Hirata of Japan looks on while playing the sixth hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Kensei Hirata makes his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25. Hirata looks to build on his 2026 season as he heads into the week.

Latest odds for Hirata at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • This will be Hirata's first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Kensei Hirata's recent performances

  • Hirata has averaged -0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hirata has averaged -1.864 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kensei Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.056-0.103
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.635-1.317
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.021-0.202
Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.260-0.242
Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.972-1.864

Kensei Hirata's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.056, ranking 105th on TOUR in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hirata holds a -0.635 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 65.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hirata has recorded a -0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 128th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42.
  • Hirata ranks 160th on TOUR by breaking par 18.17% of the time, and he ranks 119th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 16.29% of holes played.
  • Hirata has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 168th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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