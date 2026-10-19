Kensei Hirata betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.056, ranking 105th on TOUR in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hirata holds a -0.635 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 65.54% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hirata has recorded a -0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 128th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42.

Hirata ranks 160th on TOUR by breaking par 18.17% of the time, and he ranks 119th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 16.29% of holes played.