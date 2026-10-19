Justin Lower betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Lower ranks 113th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranks 157th.

In terms of approach play, Lower's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.364 ranks 142nd on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 118th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.40%.

Lower ranks 90th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.019 in 2026.

On the greens, Lower holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.015, which ranks 88th on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.