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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower of the United States reacts to a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Justin Lower of the United States reacts to a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Justin Lower has a solid track record at Port Royal Golf Course, including a tied for fifth finish in 2024 at 14-under. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, 2026.

Latest odds for Lower at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Lower's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-71+3
2024T565-65-68-72-14
2023T864-68-69-68-15
2022T1767-68-67-73-9

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Lower's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Lower's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 14-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Lower's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2169-66-66-66-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3372-67-64-67-14--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7769-67-68-75-12.200
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3868-65-67-73-716.500
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4269-72-69-69-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5968-65-74-70-32.987
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-68-67-70-118.500

Lower's recent performances

  • Lower's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 21st at 17-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Lower has averaged -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Lower has averaged 0.367 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.094-0.081
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.3640.150
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90-0.0190.088
Average Strokes Gained: Putting88-0.0150.211
Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.4920.367

Lower's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lower ranks 113th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranks 157th.
  • In terms of approach play, Lower's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.364 ranks 142nd on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 118th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.40%.
  • Lower ranks 90th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.019 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Lower holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.015, which ranks 88th on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
  • Lower has accumulated 76 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 175th on TOUR. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.492 ranks 134th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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