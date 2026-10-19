Justin Lower betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Justin Lower of the United States reacts to a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Justin Lower has a solid track record at Port Royal Golf Course, including a tied for fifth finish in 2024 at 14-under. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, 2026.
Lower's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|2024
|T5
|65-65-68-72
|-14
|2023
|T8
|64-68-69-68
|-15
|2022
|T17
|67-68-67-73
|-9
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Lower's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 14-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|69-66-66-66
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|72-67-64-67
|-14
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|69-67-68-75
|-1
|2.200
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|68-65-67-73
|-7
|16.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|69-72-69-69
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|68-65-74-70
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-68-67-70
|-11
|8.500
Lower's recent performances
- Lower's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 21st at 17-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Lower has averaged -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged 0.367 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.094
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.364
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|-0.019
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.015
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.492
|0.367
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower ranks 113th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranks 157th.
- In terms of approach play, Lower's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.364 ranks 142nd on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 118th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.40%.
- Lower ranks 90th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.019 in 2026.
- On the greens, Lower holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.015, which ranks 88th on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
- Lower has accumulated 76 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 175th on TOUR. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.492 ranks 134th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.