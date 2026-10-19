John VanDerLaan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

VanDerLaan ranks 75th on TOUR in 2026 with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 64th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.326 ranks 138th on TOUR in 2026. Despite this, he ranks 19th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.02%, suggesting he is reaching greens in regulation but struggling to convert on approach quality.

Around the green, VanDerLaan holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.015, which ranks 74th on TOUR in 2026.

On the greens, VanDerLaan has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.225 in 2026, ranking 121st on TOUR. He averages 29.54 Putts Per Round, ranking 143rd, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.90% ranks 75th.