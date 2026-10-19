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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan of the United States watches a tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

John VanDerLaan of the United States watches a tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

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Players in This Article

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John VanDerLaan posted a 9-under finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, tying for 35th place. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 for the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

VanDerLaan's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T3569-67-67-72-9

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In VanDerLaan's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

VanDerLaan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4064-67-68-71-14--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1068-66-65-66-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-70+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3967-71-66-70-1015
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3073-68-65-71-1116
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-75+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-71-1--

VanDerLaan's recent performances

  • VanDerLaan recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
  • VanDerLaan has averaged 0.373 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • VanDerLaan has averaged 0.395 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.0990.373
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.3260.153
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0150.319
Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.225-0.449
Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.4370.395

VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

  • VanDerLaan ranks 75th on TOUR in 2026 with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 64th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.326 ranks 138th on TOUR in 2026. Despite this, he ranks 19th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.02%, suggesting he is reaching greens in regulation but struggling to convert on approach quality.
  • Around the green, VanDerLaan holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.015, which ranks 74th on TOUR in 2026.
  • On the greens, VanDerLaan has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.225 in 2026, ranking 121st on TOUR. He averages 29.54 Putts Per Round, ranking 143rd, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.90% ranks 75th.
  • VanDerLaan ranks 102nd on TOUR in 2026 by breaking par 21.78% of the time, and his Strokes Gained: Total of -0.437 ranks 130th. He has accumulated 86 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 170th.

All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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