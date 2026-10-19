John VanDerLaan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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John VanDerLaan of the United States watches a tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)
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John VanDerLaan posted a 9-under finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, tying for 35th place. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 for the 2026 edition of the event.
VanDerLaan's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T35
|69-67-67-72
|-9
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In VanDerLaan's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T40
|64-67-68-71
|-14
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|68-66-65-66
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|67-71-66-70
|-10
|15
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T30
|73-68-65-71
|-11
|16
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- VanDerLaan has averaged 0.373 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged 0.395 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.099
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.326
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.015
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.225
|-0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.437
|0.395
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan ranks 75th on TOUR in 2026 with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 64th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.326 ranks 138th on TOUR in 2026. Despite this, he ranks 19th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.02%, suggesting he is reaching greens in regulation but struggling to convert on approach quality.
- Around the green, VanDerLaan holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.015, which ranks 74th on TOUR in 2026.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.225 in 2026, ranking 121st on TOUR. He averages 29.54 Putts Per Round, ranking 143rd, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.90% ranks 75th.
- VanDerLaan ranks 102nd on TOUR in 2026 by breaking par 21.78% of the time, and his Strokes Gained: Total of -0.437 ranks 130th. He has accumulated 86 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 170th.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.