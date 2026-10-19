Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Jimmy Stanger of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Jimmy Stanger makes his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25. Stanger will look to make an impression at the $6 million event.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This will be Stanger's first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Jimmy Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has averaged -1.354 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Jimmy Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.396
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-1.086
|-1.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.055
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.126
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.621
|-1.354
Jimmy Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger ranks 21st on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.396, and his Driving Distance average of 313.4 yards ranks 32nd.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.086 ranks 160th on TOUR, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.06% ranks 129th.
- Around the green, Stanger holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.055, ranking 103rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Stanger has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.126, which ranks 61st on TOUR. He averages 28.75 Putts Per Round (71st) and breaks par 22.86% of the time, ranking 48th in that category.
- Stanger has a Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.621, ranking 142nd on TOUR, and a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.31%, which ranks 149th. He has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 138th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.