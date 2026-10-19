PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
8H AGO

Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jimmy Stanger of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Jimmy Stanger of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Jimmy Stanger makes his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25. Stanger will look to make an impression at the $6 million event.

Latest odds for Stanger at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • This will be Stanger's first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Jimmy Stanger's recent performances

  • Stanger has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Stanger has averaged -1.354 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Jimmy Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.3960.028
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-1.086-1.258
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.055-0.400
Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1260.276
Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.621-1.354

Jimmy Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stanger ranks 21st on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.396, and his Driving Distance average of 313.4 yards ranks 32nd.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.086 ranks 160th on TOUR, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.06% ranks 129th.
  • Around the green, Stanger holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.055, ranking 103rd on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Stanger has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.126, which ranks 61st on TOUR. He averages 28.75 Putts Per Round (71st) and breaks par 22.86% of the time, ranking 48th in that category.
  • Stanger has a Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.621, ranking 142nd on TOUR, and a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.31%, which ranks 149th. He has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 138th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
Power Rankings: Who's best fit for success at Butterfield Bermuda?
Power Rankings
Image for article.
4H AGO
Nick Watney betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
6H AGO
Scheffler, Matsuyama seek third win at Hero World Challenge as field comes together
Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW