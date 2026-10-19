Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Stanger ranks 21st on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.396, and his Driving Distance average of 313.4 yards ranks 32nd.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.086 ranks 160th on TOUR, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.06% ranks 129th.

Around the green, Stanger holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.055, ranking 103rd on TOUR.

On the greens, Stanger has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.126, which ranks 61st on TOUR. He averages 28.75 Putts Per Round (71st) and breaks par 22.86% of the time, ranking 48th in that category.