Jeremy Paul betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Jeremy Paul of Germany reacts to his second shot on the second hole on day three of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 03, 2026 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Kate McShane/Getty Images)
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Jeremy Paul heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, after finishing tied for 46th at 1-over in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll look to improve on that result as he tees it up in Southampton, Bermuda.
Jeremy Paul's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|69-73-70-73
|+1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Paul's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Jeremy Paul's recent performances
- Paul has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -1.277 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.296
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.984
|-0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.093
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.482
|-0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.855
|-1.277
Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul has recorded a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 303.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Paul holds a -0.984 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.00%.
- Around the green, Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.093 this season.
- On the greens, Paul has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.482 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00.
- Paul has broken par 20.37% of the time this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.63%.
- Paul has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 192nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.