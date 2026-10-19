PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
9H AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul of Germany reacts to his second shot on the second hole on day three of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 03, 2026 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Jeremy Paul of Germany reacts to his second shot on the second hole on day three of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 03, 2026 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Jeremy Paul heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, after finishing tied for 46th at 1-over in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll look to improve on that result as he tees it up in Southampton, Bermuda.

Latest odds for Paul at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Jeremy Paul's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4669-73-70-73+1

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Paul's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Jeremy Paul's recent performances

  • Paul has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Paul has averaged -1.277 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.296-0.297
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.984-0.602
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0930.031
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.482-0.409
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.855-1.277

Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings

  • Paul has recorded a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 303.3 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Paul holds a -0.984 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.00%.
  • Around the green, Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.093 this season.
  • On the greens, Paul has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.482 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00.
  • Paul has broken par 20.37% of the time this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.63%.
  • Paul has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 192nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
9H AGO
Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
9H AGO
Kihei Akina betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
9H AGO
Nick Dunlap betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW