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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Kang of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Jeffrey Kang heads to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, 2026. Kang will look to build on his recent form as he makes his first appearance at this event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Kang at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • This is Kang's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Jeffrey Kang's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-68-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-71-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-71+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6467-70-72-73-24.10
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4870-69-71-70-84.17
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC65-75E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-69-71-71-110.00
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-67-68-71-105.86

Jeffrey Kang's recent performances

  • Kang's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 42nd at 1-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten tournament appearances.
  • Kang has averaged 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.860 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kang has averaged -1.104 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Jeffrey Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.3140.415
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.188-0.639
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.087-0.019
Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.525-0.860
Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.939-1.104

Jeffrey Kang's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.314, ranking 138th on TOUR in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 121st.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kang holds a -0.188 mark in 2026, ranking 125th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.26% ranks 158th.
  • Around the green, Kang ranks 60th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.087 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Kang has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.525, ranking 157th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.75 ranks 71st.
  • Kang has broken par 19.29% of the time in 2026, ranking 158th on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.77% ranks 135th. He has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 165th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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