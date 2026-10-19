Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Jeffrey Kang of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Jeffrey Kang heads to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, 2026. Kang will look to build on his recent form as he makes his first appearance at this event in the past five years.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Kang's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Jeffrey Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T64
|67-70-72-73
|-2
|4.10
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|70-69-71-70
|-8
|4.17
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-75
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-71-71
|-1
|10.00
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|5.86
Jeffrey Kang's recent performances
- Kang's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 42nd at 1-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten tournament appearances.
- Kang has averaged 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.860 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -1.104 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Jeffrey Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.314
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.188
|-0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.087
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.525
|-0.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.939
|-1.104
Jeffrey Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.314, ranking 138th on TOUR in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kang holds a -0.188 mark in 2026, ranking 125th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.26% ranks 158th.
- Around the green, Kang ranks 60th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.087 in 2026.
- On the greens, Kang has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.525, ranking 157th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.75 ranks 71st.
- Kang has broken par 19.29% of the time in 2026, ranking 158th on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.77% ranks 135th. He has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 165th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.