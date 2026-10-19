Greg Koch betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Greg Koch of the United States, Corebridge Financial Team of PGA of America Golf Professionals, hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 14, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
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Greg Koch has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to post his first made cut at this event.
Koch's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|2023
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|2022
|MC
|78-73
|+9
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Koch's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Koch has not made the cut in any of his appearances at this event in the past five years, with his best result being a missed cut at 5-over in 2023.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Koch's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|82-83
|+23
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
Koch's recent performances
- Koch's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-over.
- He has not recorded a top-20, top-10, or top-five finish in his last ten appearances.
- Koch has averaged -0.776 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Koch has averaged -3.381 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Koch's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.987
|-0.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.135
|-2.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.559
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.909
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.772
|-3.381
Koch's advanced stats and rankings
- Koch has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.987 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Koch has posted a -1.135 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 52.78%.
- Koch has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -1.559 in 2026.
- On the greens, Koch has delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.909 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
- Koch has broken par 5.56% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 25.00%. His Strokes Gained: Total average for the 2026 season is -2.772.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koch as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.