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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Greg Koch betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Greg Koch of the United States, Corebridge Financial Team of PGA of America Golf Professionals, hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 14, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Greg Koch of the United States, Corebridge Financial Team of PGA of America Golf Professionals, hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 14, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Greg Koch has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to post his first made cut at this event.

Latest odds for Koch at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Koch's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC72-80+10
2023MC75-72+5
2022MC78-73+9

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Koch's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
  • Koch has not made the cut in any of his appearances at this event in the past five years, with his best result being a missed cut at 5-over in 2023.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Koch's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC82-83+23--
March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--

Koch's recent performances

  • Koch's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-over.
  • He has not recorded a top-20, top-10, or top-five finish in his last ten appearances.
  • Koch has averaged -0.776 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Koch has averaged -3.381 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Koch's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.987-0.776
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.135-2.042
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.559-0.096
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.909-0.467
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.772-3.381

Koch's advanced stats and rankings

  • Koch has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.987 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Koch has posted a -1.135 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 52.78%.
  • Koch has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -1.559 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Koch has delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.909 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
  • Koch has broken par 5.56% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 25.00%. His Strokes Gained: Total average for the 2026 season is -2.772.

All stats in this article are accurate for Koch as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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