Eric Cole betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Eric Cole of the United States reacts to a tee shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 20, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Eric Cole has made multiple appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, missing the cut in each of his two prior starts at Port Royal Golf Course. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to improve on those previous results.
Cole's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2023
|MC
|66-71
|-5
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- This is Cole's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years where he has advanced past the cut, with both of his appearances in 2025 and 2023 resulting in missed cuts.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T65
|66-67-73-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|64-68-64-73
|-15
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T28
|67-68-67-75
|-3
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T58
|72-72-70-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|63-69-71-69
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|76-64-66-75
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|71-67-79-69
|+6
|3.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|76-63-70-65
|-10
|14.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|63-65-69-73
|-10
|19.917
Cole's recent performances
- Cole's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 15-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten starts.
- Cole has averaged -0.396 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.120 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.505
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.044
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.337
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.485
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.361
|-0.120
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole ranks 153rd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season with a -0.505 average, while his Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 110th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cole holds a 0.044 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.90% ranks 131st.
- Cole has been among the best on the greens in 2026, ranking first on TOUR with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88 and 13th in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.485.
- Around the green, Cole ranks 12th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.337.
- His overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.361 ranks 61st on TOUR, and he ranks 22nd in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better opportunities 23.74% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 865 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.