Eric Cole betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Cole ranks 153rd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season with a -0.505 average, while his Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 110th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cole holds a 0.044 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.90% ranks 131st.

Cole has been among the best on the greens in 2026, ranking first on TOUR with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88 and 13th in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.485.

Around the green, Cole ranks 12th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.337.

His overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.361 ranks 61st on TOUR, and he ranks 22nd in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better opportunities 23.74% of the time.