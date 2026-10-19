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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States reacts to a tee shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 20, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Eric Cole of the United States reacts to a tee shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 20, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Eric Cole has made multiple appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, missing the cut in each of his two prior starts at Port Royal Golf Course. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to improve on those previous results.

Latest odds for Cole at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Cole's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-73+3
2023MC66-71-5

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • This is Cole's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years where he has advanced past the cut, with both of his appearances in 2025 and 2023 resulting in missed cuts.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Cole's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6566-67-73-70-8--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2464-68-64-73-15--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2867-68-67-75-3--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5872-72-70-71+5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2963-69-71-69-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC67-71-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5376-64-66-75+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open7071-67-79-69+63.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3976-63-70-65-1014.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3863-65-69-73-1019.917

Cole's recent performances

  • Cole's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 15-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten starts.
  • Cole has averaged -0.396 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Cole has averaged -0.120 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.505-0.396
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0440.005
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.3370.119
Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.4850.152
Average Strokes Gained: Total610.361-0.120

Cole's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cole ranks 153rd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season with a -0.505 average, while his Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 110th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cole holds a 0.044 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.90% ranks 131st.
  • Cole has been among the best on the greens in 2026, ranking first on TOUR with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88 and 13th in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.485.
  • Around the green, Cole ranks 12th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.337.
  • His overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.361 ranks 61st on TOUR, and he ranks 22nd in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better opportunities 23.74% of the time.
  • Cole has accumulated 865 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 45th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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