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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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7H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 4, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Dylan Wu hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 4, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

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Dylan Wu returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he posted a T18 finish at 4-under in his most recent appearance at the event in 2025. He'll tee off in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25.

Latest odds for Wu at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Wu's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1871-69-68-72-4
2024T4768-71-71-69-5
2023T4964-66-76-71-7
2022T4669-69-66-77-3

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Wu's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 18th at 4-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Wu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3269-66-67-67-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5769-70-68-67-10--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6567-70-71-71-13.800
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-67E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3468-68-67-69-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 21, 2026U.S. Open7273-71-82-72+185.750
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-68-71-68-59.750

Wu's recent performances

  • Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 15-under.
  • He has averaged -0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Wu has averaged 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.520 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.417-0.437
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.018-0.645
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.0400.217
Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0940.346
Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.533-0.520

Wu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wu ranks 148th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.417, and his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 137th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wu holds a 0.018 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 68.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Wu's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.040 ranks 97th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Wu carries a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 102nd on TOUR. He averages 29.52 Putts Per Round, ranking 142nd, and ranks 94th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
  • Wu has recorded 102 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 142nd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on 17.01% of holes played.
  • Wu's Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.533 ranks 139th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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