Dylan Wu betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Wu ranks 148th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.417, and his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 137th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wu holds a 0.018 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 68.66% Greens in Regulation rate.

Wu's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.040 ranks 97th on TOUR.

On the greens, Wu carries a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 102nd on TOUR. He averages 29.52 Putts Per Round, ranking 142nd, and ranks 94th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.

Wu has recorded 102 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 142nd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on 17.01% of holes played.