Dylan Wu betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Dylan Wu hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 4, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
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Dylan Wu returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he posted a T18 finish at 4-under in his most recent appearance at the event in 2025. He'll tee off in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25.
Wu's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|2024
|T47
|68-71-71-69
|-5
|2023
|T49
|64-66-76-71
|-7
|2022
|T46
|69-69-66-77
|-3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 18th at 4-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|69-70-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|3.800
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|68-68-67-69
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|72
|73-71-82-72
|+18
|5.750
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-68-71-68
|-5
|9.750
Wu's recent performances
- Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 15-under.
- He has averaged -0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.520 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.417
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.018
|-0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.040
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.094
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.533
|-0.520
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu ranks 148th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.417, and his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wu holds a 0.018 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 68.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Wu's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.040 ranks 97th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Wu carries a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 102nd on TOUR. He averages 29.52 Putts Per Round, ranking 142nd, and ranks 94th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
- Wu has recorded 102 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 142nd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on 17.01% of holes played.
- Wu's Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.533 ranks 139th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.