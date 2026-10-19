David Skinns betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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David Skinns of England hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
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David Skinns makes his return to Port Royal Golf Course as the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship gets underway Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda. Skinns will look to improve upon his T67 finish from last year's edition of the event.
Skinns' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T67
|69-70-77-75
|+7
|2024
|T42
|70-70-68-70
|-6
|2022
|T34
|67-67-70-75
|-5
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Skinns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 34th at 5-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has an average of -0.785 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged -0.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.385
|-0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.095
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.223
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.015
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.082
|-0.465
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.385 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 301.3 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Skinns carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.095 and a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.05% in 2026.
- Skinns has shown strength around the greens with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.223 this season.
- On the greens, Skinns holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.015 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76. He has broken par 22.62% of the time and carries a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.02%.
- Skinns has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 137th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.