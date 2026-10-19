David Skinns betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.385 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 301.3 yards.

In terms of ball-striking, Skinns carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.095 and a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.05% in 2026.

Skinns has shown strength around the greens with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.223 this season.

On the greens, Skinns holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.015 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76. He has broken par 22.62% of the time and carries a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.02%.