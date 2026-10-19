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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

David Ford betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 04, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 04, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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David Ford missed the cut at the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after posting rounds of 71 and 74. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Ford at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Ford's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-74+3

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Ford's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Adam Schenk won the tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

David Ford's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT365-67-65-64-23--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-72E--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5968-73-72-73-25.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-69+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4669-70-78-67E8.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1670-70-69-69-1029.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3272-70-69-67-622.300
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1367-66-70-65-2055.200

David Ford's recent performances

  • Ford has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
  • Ford has averaged 0.595 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ford has averaged 0.289 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

David Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4460.595
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.149-0.403
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.328-0.311
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1550.408
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4210.289

David Ford's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.149 this season, and he has hit Greens in Regulation at a rate of 67.13%.
  • Around the green, Ford has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.328 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Ford has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.155, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69.
  • Ford has broken par 23.15% of the time this season and has avoided bogeys 13.43% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 154th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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