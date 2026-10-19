David Ford betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 04, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
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David Ford missed the cut at the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after posting rounds of 71 and 74. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 edition of the event.
Ford's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-74
|+3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Ford's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Adam Schenk won the tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
David Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|65-67-65-64
|-23
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|68-73-72-73
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|69-70-78-67
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-70-69-69
|-10
|29.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|72-70-69-67
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|67-66-70-65
|-20
|55.200
David Ford's recent performances
- Ford has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
- Ford has averaged 0.595 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged 0.289 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
David Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.446
|0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.149
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.328
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.155
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.421
|0.289
David Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.149 this season, and he has hit Greens in Regulation at a rate of 67.13%.
- Around the green, Ford has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.328 in 2026.
- On the greens, Ford has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.155, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69.
- Ford has broken par 23.15% of the time this season and has avoided bogeys 13.43% of the time.
- He has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 154th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.