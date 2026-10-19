David Ford betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.149 this season, and he has hit Greens in Regulation at a rate of 67.13%.

Around the green, Ford has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.328 in 2026.

On the greens, Ford has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.155, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69.

Ford has broken par 23.15% of the time this season and has avoided bogeys 13.43% of the time.