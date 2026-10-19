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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2026 at TPC Southwind on August 14, 2026 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2026 at TPC Southwind on August 14, 2026 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

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Corey Conners heads to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, scheduled for Oct. 22-25. Conners looks to build on a modest 2026 season as he enters a field where he has no recorded appearances in the past five years.

Latest odds for Conners at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • This is Conners' first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Corey Conners' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4370-69-69-64-12--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4771-71-70-70+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2067-67-69-67-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenT3970-69-66-69-1015.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1471-67-71-67-490.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5267-70-71-71-16.257
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT765-68-67-63-17200.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2369-72-71-73+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-69E--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5374-75-79-78+1811.500

Corey Conners' recent performances

  • Conners has recorded one top-10 and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for seventh at 17-under.
  • Conners has averaged 0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Conners has averaged 0.404 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Corey Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2020.536
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3480.179
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.110-0.138
Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.307-0.173
Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1320.404

Corey Conners' advanced stats and rankings

  • Conners is averaging 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 54th on TOUR, while his Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 98th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Conners ranks 37th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at 0.348, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.98% places him 44th on TOUR.
  • Around the greens, Conners holds a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 119th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Conners' Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.307 ranks 135th on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.64 ranks 154th. He ranks 130th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys 16.67% of the time, and his par-breaking rate of 21.23% ranks 123rd.
  • Conners has accumulated 715 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 59th on TOUR, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.132 (90th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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