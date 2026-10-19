Corey Conners betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2026 at TPC Southwind on August 14, 2026 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
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Corey Conners heads to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, scheduled for Oct. 22-25. Conners looks to build on a modest 2026 season as he enters a field where he has no recorded appearances in the past five years.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Conners' first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Corey Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|70-69-69-64
|-12
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T47
|71-71-70-70
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T14
|71-67-71-67
|-4
|90.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|6.257
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T7
|65-68-67-63
|-17
|200.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-72-71-73
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|53
|74-75-79-78
|+18
|11.500
Corey Conners' recent performances
- Conners has recorded one top-10 and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for seventh at 17-under.
- Conners has averaged 0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.404 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Corey Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.202
|0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.348
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.110
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.307
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.132
|0.404
Corey Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners is averaging 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 54th on TOUR, while his Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 98th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Conners ranks 37th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at 0.348, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.98% places him 44th on TOUR.
- Around the greens, Conners holds a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 119th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Conners' Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.307 ranks 135th on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.64 ranks 154th. He ranks 130th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys 16.67% of the time, and his par-breaking rate of 21.23% ranks 123rd.
- Conners has accumulated 715 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 59th on TOUR, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.132 (90th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.