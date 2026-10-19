Corey Conners betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Conners is averaging 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 54th on TOUR, while his Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 98th.

In terms of ball-striking, Conners ranks 37th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at 0.348, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.98% places him 44th on TOUR.

Around the greens, Conners holds a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 119th on TOUR.

On the greens, Conners' Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.307 ranks 135th on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.64 ranks 154th. He ranks 130th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys 16.67% of the time, and his par-breaking rate of 21.23% ranks 123rd.