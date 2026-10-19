Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Lamprecht's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.108 ranks 114th on TOUR in 2026. His Driving Distance of 318.1 yards, however, ranks 16th on TOUR, indicating he generates significant length off the tee.

In terms of ball-striking, Lamprecht's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -1.516 ranks 162nd on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.13% also ranks 162nd, reflecting ongoing struggles with iron play this season.

Lamprecht has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranks 198th on TOUR. He has avoided bogeys at a 20.04% rate, ranking 160th, and has broken par 19.83% of the time, ranking 149th.