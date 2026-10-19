Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Christo Lamprecht of South Africa plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 06, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Christo Lamprecht finished tied for 23rd at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, posting a score of 9-under at Port Royal Golf Course. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to improve on that result.
Lamprecht's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T23
|73-67-66-69
|-9
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Lamprecht's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Lamprecht's recent performances
- Lamprecht has averaged -0.283 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has averaged -1.930 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.108
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-1.516
|-1.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|-0.006
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.245
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-1.874
|-1.930
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.108 ranks 114th on TOUR in 2026. His Driving Distance of 318.1 yards, however, ranks 16th on TOUR, indicating he generates significant length off the tee.
- In terms of ball-striking, Lamprecht's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -1.516 ranks 162nd on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.13% also ranks 162nd, reflecting ongoing struggles with iron play this season.
- Lamprecht has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranks 198th on TOUR. He has avoided bogeys at a 20.04% rate, ranking 160th, and has broken par 19.83% of the time, ranking 149th.
- On the greens, Lamprecht holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.245, ranking 125th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.90 ranks 86th, and his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.006, ranking 85th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.