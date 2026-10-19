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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 04, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 04, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

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Chris Kirk tees it up at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, scheduled for Oct. 22-25. Kirk looks to build on a solid stretch of recent form as he makes his first appearance at this event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Kirk at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • This is Kirk's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Chris Kirk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2168-63-66-70-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1065-69-66-65-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7269-67-71-71-22.600
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT865-67-66-70-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT3170-69-64-69-1225.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6170-67-69-75+14.400
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-71+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-75+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3167-66-68-69-1422.429

Chris Kirk's recent performances

  • Kirk has recorded two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Kirk has averaged 0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kirk has averaged 1.234 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Chris Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0190.167
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5361.038
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.1170.272
Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.448-0.244
Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2251.234

Chris Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kirk ranks 14th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, posting a 0.536 average. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.65% ranks 31st on TOUR.
  • Kirk's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.117 ranks 53rd, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.019 ranks 90th. His Driving Distance average of 306.8 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Kirk holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.448, which ranks 154th on TOUR. He averages 29.18 Putts Per Round, ranking 114th.
  • Kirk ranks 36th on TOUR by breaking par 23.13% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.34% ranks 90th. He has accumulated 231 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 128th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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