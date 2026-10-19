Chris Kirk betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 04, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
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Chris Kirk tees it up at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, scheduled for Oct. 22-25. Kirk looks to build on a solid stretch of recent form as he makes his first appearance at this event in the past five years.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Kirk's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Chris Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|68-63-66-70
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|65-69-66-65
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|2.600
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|65-67-66-70
|-12
|70.286
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|70-69-64-69
|-12
|25.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|70-67-69-75
|+1
|4.400
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|67-66-68-69
|-14
|22.429
Chris Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has recorded two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Kirk has averaged 0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 1.234 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Chris Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.019
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.536
|1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.117
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.448
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.225
|1.234
Chris Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk ranks 14th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, posting a 0.536 average. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.65% ranks 31st on TOUR.
- Kirk's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.117 ranks 53rd, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.019 ranks 90th. His Driving Distance average of 306.8 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kirk holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.448, which ranks 154th on TOUR. He averages 29.18 Putts Per Round, ranking 114th.
- Kirk ranks 36th on TOUR by breaking par 23.13% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.34% ranks 90th. He has accumulated 231 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 128th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.