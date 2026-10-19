Chandler Phillips betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Chandler Phillips of the United States hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Chandler Phillips finished runner-up at last year's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, posting an 11-under total at Port Royal Golf Course. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to go one better in 2026.
Phillips's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|68-64-70-71
|-11
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Phillips's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 11-under.
- Adam Schenk won the tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Chandler Phillips's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|70-71-71-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T53
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T22
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|39.00
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-65-66-67
|-20
|133.75
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|67-66-67-69
|-11
|29.25
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|69-67-65-69
|-14
|50.00
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|51.00
Chandler Phillips's recent performances
- Phillips has recorded one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third at 20-under.
- Phillips has averaged 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.244 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Chandler Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.011
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.585
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.304
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.249
|-0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.043
|-0.244
Chandler Phillips's advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips ranks 98th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.011, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 123rd.
- In terms of ball-striking, Phillips holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.585, ranking 153rd on TOUR, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.94% that ranks 154th.
- Around the green, Phillips has been one of the stronger performers on TOUR, ranking 17th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.304.
- On the greens, Phillips ranks 38th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.249, and his Putts Per Round average of 27.93 ranks fourth on TOUR.
- Phillips has accumulated 449 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 91st, and he breaks par 22.54% of the time, ranking 61st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.