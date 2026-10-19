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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips of the United States hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Chandler Phillips finished runner-up at last year's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, posting an 11-under total at Port Royal Golf Course. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to go one better in 2026.

Latest odds for Phillips at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Phillips's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025268-64-70-71-11

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Phillips's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Adam Schenk won the tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Chandler Phillips's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5470-71-71-69-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5370-69-65-69-11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2267-67-68-68-1039.00
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-69+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT366-65-66-67-20133.75
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1567-66-67-69-1129.25
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1569-67-65-69-1450.00
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-68-69-66-1051.00

Chandler Phillips's recent performances

  • Phillips has recorded one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third at 20-under.
  • Phillips has averaged 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Phillips has averaged -0.244 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Chandler Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.0110.512
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.585-0.433
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3040.316
Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.249-0.638
Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.043-0.244

Chandler Phillips's advanced stats and rankings

  • Phillips ranks 98th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.011, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 123rd.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Phillips holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.585, ranking 153rd on TOUR, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.94% that ranks 154th.
  • Around the green, Phillips has been one of the stronger performers on TOUR, ranking 17th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.304.
  • On the greens, Phillips ranks 38th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.249, and his Putts Per Round average of 27.93 ranks fourth on TOUR.
  • Phillips has accumulated 449 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 91st, and he breaks par 22.54% of the time, ranking 61st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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