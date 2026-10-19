Chandler Phillips betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Phillips ranks 98th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.011, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 123rd.

In terms of ball-striking, Phillips holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.585, ranking 153rd on TOUR, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.94% that ranks 154th.

Around the green, Phillips has been one of the stronger performers on TOUR, ranking 17th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.304.

On the greens, Phillips ranks 38th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.249, and his Putts Per Round average of 27.93 ranks fourth on TOUR.