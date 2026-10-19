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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas of Colombia reacts to a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Camilo Villegas of Colombia reacts to a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Villegas recorded a T9 finish at last year's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, his best result at the event in recent years. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda for the Oct. 22-25 edition of the tournament.

Latest odds for Villegas at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Villegas's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T971-70-68-67-8
2024T4772-68-66-73-5
2023T5468-68-73-69-6
2022T3477-65-69-68-5
2021T5572-71-71-71+1

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Villegas's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Villegas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT971-70-68-67-8--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D79+7--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D73+2--
Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3671-66-70-72-5--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC79-69+4--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-69-67-70-106.325
July 20, 2025Barracuda Championship64----2.613

Villegas's recent performances

  • Villegas has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth at 8-under.
  • Villegas has averaged -1.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Villegas has averaged -0.855 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.788-1.142
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.155-0.253
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.176-0.024
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2240.564
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.543-0.855

Villegas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Villegas holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.788 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 290.9 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.155 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage is 63.95%.
  • Around the green, Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.176 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Villegas has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.224 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60. He has broken par 21.11% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.68%.
  • Villegas has accumulated 39 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 194th on TOUR. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -0.543.

All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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