Camilo Villegas betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Villegas holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.788 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 290.9 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.155 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage is 63.95%.

Around the green, Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.176 in 2026.

On the greens, Villegas has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.224 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60. He has broken par 21.11% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.68%.