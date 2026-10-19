Camilo Villegas betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Camilo Villegas of Colombia reacts to a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Villegas recorded a T9 finish at last year's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, his best result at the event in recent years. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda for the Oct. 22-25 edition of the tournament.
Villegas's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T9
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|2024
|T47
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|2023
|T54
|68-68-73-69
|-6
|2022
|T34
|77-65-69-68
|-5
|2021
|T55
|72-71-71-71
|+1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Villegas's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 8-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Villegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|71-66-70-72
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-69-67-70
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|64
|--
|--
|2.613
Villegas's recent performances
- Villegas has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth at 8-under.
- Villegas has averaged -1.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.855 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.788
|-1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.155
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.176
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.224
|0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.543
|-0.855
Villegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.788 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 290.9 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.155 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage is 63.95%.
- Around the green, Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.176 in 2026.
- On the greens, Villegas has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.224 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60. He has broken par 21.11% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.68%.
- Villegas has accumulated 39 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 194th on TOUR. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -0.543.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.