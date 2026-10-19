Cam Davis betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Cam Davis of Australia hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Cam Davis heads to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, 2026. Davis has not competed in this event in the last five years, making this a notable first appearance at the tournament.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This will be Davis's first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Cam Davis's recent performances
- Davis has averaged -1.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.351 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -2.080 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Cam Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.821
|-1.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.464
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.206
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.324
|-0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.815
|-2.080
Cam Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.821 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 306.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Davis carries a -0.464 mark in 2026, along with a Greens in Regulation rate of 61.60%.
- Davis has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.206 in 2026.
- On the greens, Davis has posted a -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02.
- Davis has accumulated 47 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, breaking par 19.26% of the time while posting a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.38%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.