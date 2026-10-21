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Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Dylan Frittelli
RSA
D. Frittelli
RSA
D. Frittelli
Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Harry Higgs
USA
H. Higgs
USA
H. Higgs
Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Aaron Baddeley
AUS
A. Baddeley
AUS
A. Baddeley
David Lingmerth
SWE
D. Lingmerth
SWE
D. Lingmerth
Cameron Champ
USA
C. Champ
USA
C. Champ
Robert Streb
USA
R. Streb
USA
R. Streb
Eric Cole
USA
E. Cole
USA
E. Cole
Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
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K. Yu
Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
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Lucas Glover
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L. Glover
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Bo Van Pelt betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bo Van Pelt of the United States plays a shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Kaulig Companies Championship 2026 at Firestone Country Club on July 10, 2026 in Akron, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Bo Van Pelt of the United States plays a shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Kaulig Companies Championship 2026 at Firestone Country Club on July 10, 2026 in Akron, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

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Bo Van Pelt has made two previous appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, missing the cut on both occasions. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to improve on that record.

Latest odds for Van Pelt at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Van Pelt's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC72-66-4
2021MC71-74+3

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Van Pelt's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Van Pelt has yet to make a cut at this event in either of his two appearances.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Van Pelt's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 18, 2026SAS ChampionshipT5474-75-73+6--
Oct. 11, 2026Constellation FURYK & FRIENDST3569-70-70-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Jefferson Lehigh Valley ClassicT1268-69-67-6--
Sept. 20, 2026PURE Insurance ChampionshipT6471-78+5--
Sept. 13, 2026Sanford InternationalT2772-67-70-1--
Aug. 30, 2026The Ally ChallengeT1469-69-71-7--
Aug. 23, 2026Rogers Charity ClassicT2768-62-71-9--
Aug. 2, 2026Portugal InvitationalT4670-69-76-1--
July 26, 2026ISPS HANDA Senior OpenT2176-68-72-64E--
July 12, 2026Kaulig Companies ChampionshipT2374-69-64-74+1--

Van Pelt's recent performances

  • Van Pelt has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic, where he finished tied for 12th at 6-under.
  • Van Pelt has averaged -0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Van Pelt has averaged -1.224 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Van Pelt's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.407
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.683
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.162
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.315
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.224

Van Pelt's advanced stats and rankings

  • Van Pelt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.407 over his past five tournaments, indicating he has been losing ground to the field off the tee.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.683 over that same span reflects struggles with his iron play heading into this event.
  • Around the greens, Van Pelt has been modestly positive, averaging 0.162 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his last five starts, though his putting average of -0.315 has offset those gains.
  • Overall, Van Pelt has averaged -1.224 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Van Pelt as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Dylan Frittelli
RSA
D. Frittelli
RSA
D. Frittelli
Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Harry Higgs
USA
H. Higgs
USA
H. Higgs
Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
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