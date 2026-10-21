Bo Van Pelt betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Van Pelt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.407 over his past five tournaments, indicating he has been losing ground to the field off the tee.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.683 over that same span reflects struggles with his iron play heading into this event.

Around the greens, Van Pelt has been modestly positive, averaging 0.162 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his last five starts, though his putting average of -0.315 has offset those gains.