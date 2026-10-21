Bo Van Pelt betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Bo Van Pelt of the United States plays a shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Kaulig Companies Championship 2026 at Firestone Country Club on July 10, 2026 in Akron, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
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Bo Van Pelt has made two previous appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, missing the cut on both occasions. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to improve on that record.
Van Pelt's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|2021
|MC
|71-74
|+3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Van Pelt's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Van Pelt has yet to make a cut at this event in either of his two appearances.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Van Pelt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 18, 2026
|SAS Championship
|T54
|74-75-73
|+6
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS
|T35
|69-70-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic
|T12
|68-69-67
|-6
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|PURE Insurance Championship
|T64
|71-78
|+5
|--
|Sept. 13, 2026
|Sanford International
|T27
|72-67-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 30, 2026
|The Ally Challenge
|T14
|69-69-71
|-7
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|Rogers Charity Classic
|T27
|68-62-71
|-9
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Portugal Invitational
|T46
|70-69-76
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|ISPS HANDA Senior Open
|T21
|76-68-72-64
|E
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Kaulig Companies Championship
|T23
|74-69-64-74
|+1
|--
Van Pelt's recent performances
- Van Pelt has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic, where he finished tied for 12th at 6-under.
- Van Pelt has averaged -0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Van Pelt has averaged -1.224 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Van Pelt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.224
Van Pelt's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Pelt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.407 over his past five tournaments, indicating he has been losing ground to the field off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.683 over that same span reflects struggles with his iron play heading into this event.
- Around the greens, Van Pelt has been modestly positive, averaging 0.162 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his last five starts, though his putting average of -0.315 has offset those gains.
- Overall, Van Pelt has averaged -1.224 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Van Pelt as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.