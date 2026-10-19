Ben Kohles betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Ben Kohles of the United States hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Baycurrent Classic 2026 at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2026 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)
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Ben Kohles has made multiple appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, most recently finishing T61 at Port Royal Golf Course in 2025. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda for the Oct. 22-25, 2026 edition of the event.
Kohles' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|70-70-71-79
|+6
|2024
|T57
|70-65-72-74
|-3
|2022
|T39
|74-68-64-74
|-4
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 6-over.
- Kohles' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 39th at 4-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 1.337 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.224
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|0.765
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.074
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.236
|0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.299
|1.337
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles ranks first on TOUR in both Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.765) and Greens in Regulation Percentage (74.25%) in 2026, demonstrating an elite level of ball-striking into greens this season.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.224 ranks 49th on TOUR, while his Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranks 153rd.
- Kohles has been one of the most consistent ball-strikers on TOUR in 2026, ranking second in Bogey Avoidance with a rate of 11.43% and eighth in Par Breakers at 24.89%.
- On the greens, Kohles holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.236, ranking 40th on TOUR, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.23 ranks 117th.
- Kohles has accumulated 426 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 96th on TOUR, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total of 1.299 that ranks fourth.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.