Ben Kohles betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Kohles ranks first on TOUR in both Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.765) and Greens in Regulation Percentage (74.25%) in 2026, demonstrating an elite level of ball-striking into greens this season.

His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.224 ranks 49th on TOUR, while his Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranks 153rd.

Kohles has been one of the most consistent ball-strikers on TOUR in 2026, ranking second in Bogey Avoidance with a rate of 11.43% and eighth in Par Breakers at 24.89%.

On the greens, Kohles holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.236, ranking 40th on TOUR, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.23 ranks 117th.