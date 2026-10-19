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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

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Austin Smotherman heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, having posted a best finish of tied for 23rd at this event back in 2023. He'll look to build on that result and improve upon his tied for 55th finish from his most recent appearance in Bermuda in 2024.

Latest odds for Smotherman at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Smotherman's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T5572-67-68-73-4
2023T2362-67-74-70-11
2022MC76-67+1

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at 11-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Smotherman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah Championship163-62-65-68-26--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1766-68-68-65-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6766-71-67-73-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC77-75+12--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2468-67-68-68-1332.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5866-69-70-72-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-71-72-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--

Smotherman's recent performances

  • Smotherman has recorded two top-20 finishes and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 26-under.
  • Smotherman has averaged 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smotherman has averaged 0.626 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2920.261
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6370.712
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.421-0.126
Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.430-0.221
Average Strokes Gained: Total980.0770.626

Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smotherman ranks 38th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.292 average, while his Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 104th.
  • He has been one of the stronger approach players on TOUR in 2026, ranking eighth with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.637. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.90% ranks fourth on TOUR.
  • Smotherman's short game has been an area of concern, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.421 ranking 156th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Smotherman has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.430, ranking 152nd on TOUR, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63 that also ranks 152nd.
  • Smotherman ranks 20th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting at a 23.89% rate, and he has accumulated 498 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 80th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.71% ranks 101st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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