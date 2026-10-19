Austin Smotherman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
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Austin Smotherman heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, having posted a best finish of tied for 23rd at this event back in 2023. He'll look to build on that result and improve upon his tied for 55th finish from his most recent appearance in Bermuda in 2024.
Smotherman's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T55
|72-67-68-73
|-4
|2023
|T23
|62-67-74-70
|-11
|2022
|MC
|76-67
|+1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at 11-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|1
|63-62-65-68
|-26
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|66-68-68-65
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|66-71-67-73
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|77-75
|+12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|32.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|66-69-70-72
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-71-72
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has recorded two top-20 finishes and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 26-under.
- Smotherman has averaged 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged 0.626 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.292
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.637
|0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.421
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.430
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.077
|0.626
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman ranks 38th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.292 average, while his Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 104th.
- He has been one of the stronger approach players on TOUR in 2026, ranking eighth with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.637. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.90% ranks fourth on TOUR.
- Smotherman's short game has been an area of concern, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.421 ranking 156th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Smotherman has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.430, ranking 152nd on TOUR, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63 that also ranks 152nd.
- Smotherman ranks 20th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting at a 23.89% rate, and he has accumulated 498 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 80th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.71% ranks 101st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.