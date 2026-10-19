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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Austin Cook betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Cook of the United States looks on while playing the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

Austin Cook of the United States looks on while playing the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Austin Cook has struggled in recent appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, missing the cut in three of his last four visits to Port Royal Golf Course. He'll return to Southampton, Bermuda for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to build on his best finish at the event, a tied for 44th in 2023.

Latest odds for Cook at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Cook's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-73+5
2024MC75-76+9
2023T4468-67-67-74-8
2022MC75-69+2

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Cook's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Cook's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 44th at 8-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Cook's recent performances

  • Cook has averaged -0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cook has averaged -0.720 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.497-0.415
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.300-0.248
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1510.125
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.218-0.182
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.864-0.720

Cook's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cook posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.497 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 289.2 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average sits at -0.300 in 2026, accompanied by a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.59%.
  • Around the green, Cook has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.151 in 2026, representing one of the stronger aspects of his game this season.
  • On the greens, Cook has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.218 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67. He has broken par 18.06% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.43%.
  • Cook has accumulated four FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 212th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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