Andrew Novak betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Andrew Novak of the United States watches a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Andrew Novak finished runner-up at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2024, posting a 16-under total at Port Royal Golf Course. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to go one better and claim his first title at this event.
Novak's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|2
|67-68-62-71
|-16
|2023
|T17
|68-68-70-66
|-12
|2022
|MC
|75-68
|+1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 16-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|68-70-63-66
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|68-68-67-63
|-14
|80
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|66-71-73-71
|+1
|4.40
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|67-72-67-63
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-65-73-73
|E
|5.75
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for seventh at 14-under.
- Novak has averaged 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 0.431 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.080
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.161
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.239
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.498
|-0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.018
|0.431
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak ranks 82nd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.080, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 96th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Novak carries a mark of 0.161, ranking 72nd on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.75% ranks 114th.
- Novak ranks 30th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.239.
- On the greens, Novak carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.498, which places him 156th on TOUR. He averages 28.90 Putts Per Round, ranking 86th, and breaks par 21.66% of the time, ranking 108th.
- Novak has recorded 489 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 84th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.60% ranks 127th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.