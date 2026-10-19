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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States watches a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Andrew Novak of the United States watches a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Players in This Article

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Andrew Novak finished runner-up at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2024, posting a 16-under total at Port Royal Golf Course. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to go one better and claim his first title at this event.

Latest odds for Novak at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Novak's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024267-68-62-71-16
2023T1768-68-70-66-12
2022MC75-68+1

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Novak's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1768-70-63-66-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT768-68-67-63-1480
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-74+6--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6166-71-73-71+14.40
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3067-72-67-63-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-79+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-65-73-73E5.75

Novak's recent performances

  • Novak has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for seventh at 14-under.
  • Novak has averaged 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Novak has averaged 0.431 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0800.226
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1610.306
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2390.459
Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.498-0.561
Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.0180.431

Novak's advanced stats and rankings

  • Novak ranks 82nd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.080, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 96th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Novak carries a mark of 0.161, ranking 72nd on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.75% ranks 114th.
  • Novak ranks 30th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.239.
  • On the greens, Novak carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.498, which places him 156th on TOUR. He averages 28.90 Putts Per Round, ranking 86th, and breaks par 21.66% of the time, ranking 108th.
  • Novak has recorded 489 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 84th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.60% ranks 127th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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