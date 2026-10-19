Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Alejandro Tosti of Argentina hits an approach shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
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Tosti returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda. He missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event, and will be looking to improve on that result this time around.
Tosti's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|E
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|66-69-67-64
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|82-70
|+12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-66-67-71
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-70
|+8
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|66-69-68-71
|-6
|14.000
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.707 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -1.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.303
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.809
|-0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.074
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.765
|-0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-1.345
|-1.506
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti ranks 36th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.303 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.809 ranks 159th on TOUR in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.73% ranks 157th.
- Tosti's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.074 ranks 109th on TOUR in 2026.
- On the greens, Tosti holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.765, ranking 161st on TOUR in 2026. He averages 29.29 Putts Per Round, ranking 120th.
- Tosti ranks 161st in Bogey Avoidance in 2026, making bogeys on 20.20% of holes. He ranks 113th in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.52% of the time.
- Tosti has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 186th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.