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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina hits an approach shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina hits an approach shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

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Tosti returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda. He missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event, and will be looking to improve on that result this time around.

Latest odds for Tosti at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Tosti's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC70-72E

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Tosti's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1366-69-67-64-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-71+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC82-70+12--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-70+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6971-70-70-72-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-66-67-71-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-70+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4066-69-68-71-614.000

Tosti's recent performances

  • Tosti has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
  • Tosti has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.707 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Tosti has averaged -1.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3030.211
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.809-0.708
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.074-0.303
Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.765-0.707
Average Strokes Gained: Total159-1.345-1.506

Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

  • Tosti ranks 36th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.303 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.809 ranks 159th on TOUR in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.73% ranks 157th.
  • Tosti's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.074 ranks 109th on TOUR in 2026.
  • On the greens, Tosti holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.765, ranking 161st on TOUR in 2026. He averages 29.29 Putts Per Round, ranking 120th.
  • Tosti ranks 161st in Bogey Avoidance in 2026, making bogeys on 20.20% of holes. He ranks 113th in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.52% of the time.
  • Tosti has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 186th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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