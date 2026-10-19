Adam Hadwin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Adam Hadwin of Canada hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by Virginia's Richmond Region at The Federal Club on October 10, 2026 in Glen Allen, Virginia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
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Adam Hadwin finished tied for 11th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2025, posting a score of 7-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 edition, set for Oct. 22-25, looking to build on that result.
Hadwin's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|65-66-71-75
|-7
|2022
|T46
|74-66-68-73
|-3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 11th at 7-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.003
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.225
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.359
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.091
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.672
|-0.684
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.225 in 2026, accompanied by a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.15%.
- Around the green, Hadwin has posted a -0.359 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026.
- On the greens, Hadwin has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.091, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20. He has broken par 20.93% of the time and recorded a bogey or worse on 15.37% of holes.
- Hadwin has accumulated 48 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 188th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.