Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Aaron Baddeley stands with his son Jeremiah Baddeley during the Drive, Chip and Putt regional qualifier at The Los Angeles Country Club on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images for Drive, Chip and Putt)
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Aaron Baddeley posted a strong performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing tied for sixth at 16-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 for the 2026 edition of the event, looking to recapture that form.
Baddeley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T70
|73-66-73-74
|+2
|2023
|T6
|65-64-68-71
|-16
|2021
|MC
|75-73
|+6
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Baddeley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Baddeley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|MC
|75-73
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|UNC Health Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
Baddeley's recent performances
- Baddeley has missed the cut in each of his last three recorded appearances.
- Over his past five tournaments, Baddeley has averaged -0.990 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- He has averaged 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley has averaged -1.887 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.887
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley has averaged -0.990 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his past five tournaments stands at -1.203, reflecting recent struggles with iron play.
- Around the greens, Baddeley has averaged 0.032 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five starts, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.274 represents a relative strength in his recent game.
- Baddeley has averaged -1.887 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.