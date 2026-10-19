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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Baddeley stands with his son Jeremiah Baddeley during the Drive, Chip and Putt regional qualifier at The Los Angeles Country Club on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images for Drive, Chip and Putt)

Aaron Baddeley stands with his son Jeremiah Baddeley during the Drive, Chip and Putt regional qualifier at The Los Angeles Country Club on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images for Drive, Chip and Putt)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Aaron Baddeley posted a strong performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing tied for sixth at 16-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 for the 2026 edition of the event, looking to recapture that form.

Latest odds for Baddeley at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Baddeley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T7073-66-73-74+2
2023T665-64-68-71-16
2021MC75-73+6

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Baddeley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Baddeley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Memorial Health Championship presented by LRSMC70-74+2--
June 7, 2026BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXMC75-73+7--
May 31, 2026UNC Health ChampionshipMC72-74+6--

Baddeley's recent performances

  • Baddeley has missed the cut in each of his last three recorded appearances.
  • Over his past five tournaments, Baddeley has averaged -0.990 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
  • He has averaged 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Baddeley has averaged -1.887 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.990
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.203
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.032
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.274
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.887

Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Baddeley has averaged -0.990 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his past five tournaments stands at -1.203, reflecting recent struggles with iron play.
  • Around the greens, Baddeley has averaged 0.032 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five starts, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.274 represents a relative strength in his recent game.
  • Baddeley has averaged -1.887 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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