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7H AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou gets up-and-down from 159 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

Zecheng Dou gets up-and-down from 159 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

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Zecheng Dou will tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4 for the Bank of Utah Championship. The tournament offers a $6 million purse with Michael Brennan returning as defending champion after his 22-under victory last year.

Latest odds for Dou at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Dou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT767-67-65-65-20--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6569-67-66-77-13.800
July 26, 20263M OpenT1667-69-67-66-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-69-68-67-1339.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-68+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--

Dou's recent performances

  • Dou has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 20-under.
  • Dou has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dou has averaged 0.760 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.0630.217
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.230-0.149
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1610.048
Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1360.645
Average Strokes Gained: Total480.4640.760

Dou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.063 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.230 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.81% of the time.
  • Dou has earned 284 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 117th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 13.55% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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