Zecheng Dou betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.063 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.230 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.53% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.81% of the time.