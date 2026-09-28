Zecheng Dou betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Zecheng Dou gets up-and-down from 159 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Zecheng Dou will tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4 for the Bank of Utah Championship. The tournament offers a $6 million purse with Michael Brennan returning as defending champion after his 22-under victory last year.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T7
|67-67-65-65
|-20
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|69-67-66-77
|-1
|3.800
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
Dou's recent performances
- Dou has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 20-under.
- Dou has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged 0.760 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.063
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.230
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.161
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.136
|0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.464
|0.760
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.063 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.230 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.81% of the time.
- Dou has earned 284 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 117th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 13.55% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.