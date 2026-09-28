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8H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

William Mouw drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

William Mouw drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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William Mouw missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship last year, shooting 4-over after rounds of 72-74. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Mouw at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Mouw's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-74+4

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Mouw's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Mouw's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6272-67-67-69-9--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6871-66-75-68E3.3
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1068-63-68-69-1235.2
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2666-68-68-70-1229.5
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6570-70-74-80+146.9
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-66-68-69-937.6
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--

Mouw's recent performances

  • Mouw has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
  • Mouw has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Mouw has averaged -0.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.112-0.142
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3740.812
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.260-0.189
Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.312-0.518
Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.086-0.036

Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.112 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a 0.374 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.72.
  • Mouw earned 287 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 116th. He ranked 116th by breaking par 21.03% of the time and 92nd with a 15.81% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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