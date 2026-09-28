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8H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Tom Hoge reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Tom Hoge reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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Tom Hoge finished tied for 42nd at eight-under at last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on his previous performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Hoge at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Hoge's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4268-70-68-70-8

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of eight-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hoge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-70-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2965-67-73-67-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-69-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-76+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-67-65-70-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3373-64-67-69-1120.583
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3867-70-65-68-1019.917
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5177-72-75-77+1312.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7168-67-79-71+52.800

Hoge's recent performances

  • Hoge has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
  • Hoge has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoge has averaged 0.400 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.465-0.104
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3190.539
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.227-0.026
Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.140-0.008
Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.5130.400

Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.465 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.319 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 23.17% of the time.
  • Hoge has accumulated 497 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 81st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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