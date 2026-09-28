Tom Hoge betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Hoge has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.

Hoge has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.