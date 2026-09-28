Taylor Moore betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Taylor Moore finished tied for 63rd at even par in last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 1-4 looking to improve on that performance.
Moore's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T63
|71-65-75-73
|E
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of even par.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|67-70-66-71
|-6
|14
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|4.5
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|62-69-69-66
|-18
|55
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T17
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|29.25
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|65-68-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|69-71-71-72
|-5
|12.8
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.354
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.483
|-0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.123
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.142
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.135
|-0.812
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.354 (27th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Moore sported a -0.483 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 63.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
- Moore ranked 102nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 379 points in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.