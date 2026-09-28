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7H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Taylor Moore's 168-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at 3M Open

Taylor Moore's 168-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at 3M Open

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Taylor Moore finished tied for 63rd at even par in last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 1-4 looking to improve on that performance.

Latest odds for Moore at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Moore's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6371-65-75-73E

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of even par.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Moore's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-74E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4067-70-66-71-614
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-68-71-73+14.5
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1462-69-69-66-1855
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1768-67-71-68-1029.25
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3969-71-71-72-512.8

Moore's recent performances

  • Moore has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.
  • Moore has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Moore has averaged -0.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3540.012
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.483-0.436
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.123-0.017
Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.142-0.371
Average Strokes Gained: Total830.135-0.812

Moore's advanced stats and rankings

  • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.354 (27th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Moore sported a -0.483 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 63.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
  • Moore ranked 102nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 379 points in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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