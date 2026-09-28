Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Takumi Kanaya reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Takumi Kanaya finished tied for 33rd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Kanaya's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|66-68-68-72
|-10
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.387 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.513 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged -0.275 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.007
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.674
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.278
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.337
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.064
|-0.275
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.007 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.674 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 63.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranked 154th by breaking par 18.82% of the time.
- Kanaya has earned 169 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 144th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.