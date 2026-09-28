Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.007 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.674 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 63.27% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranked 154th by breaking par 18.82% of the time.