S.Y. Noh betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Seung-Yul Noh makes birdie on No. 18 at Nationwide Children's
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S.Y. Noh returns to the Bank of Utah Championship after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Noh's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-67
|-4
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Noh's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Noh's recent performances
- Noh has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Noh has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noh has averaged -0.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.322
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.396
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.410
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.527
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.045
|-0.151
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
- Noh has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.322 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks among tour players.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noh has sported a 0.396 mark. He has achieved a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noh has delivered a -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.75 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 23.61% of the time.
- Noh currently has 53 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 187th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.