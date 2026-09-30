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Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Patrick Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
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2H AGO

S.Y. Noh betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seung-Yul Noh makes birdie on No. 18 at Nationwide Children's

Seung-Yul Noh makes birdie on No. 18 at Nationwide Children's

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S.Y. Noh returns to the Bank of Utah Championship after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Noh at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Noh's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC71-67-4

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Noh's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Noh's recent performances

  • Noh has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Noh has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Noh has averaged -0.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Noh's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.322-0.372
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3960.325
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4100.329
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.527-0.433
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.045-0.151

Noh's advanced stats and rankings

  • Noh has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.322 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks among tour players.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noh has sported a 0.396 mark. He has achieved a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Noh has delivered a -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.75 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 23.61% of the time.
  • Noh currently has 53 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 187th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
R1
Groupings Official

Bank of Utah Championship

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
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