S.Y. Noh betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Noh has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Noh has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.