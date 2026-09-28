Rico Hoey betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Rico Hoey holes 30-foot bunker shot for birdie on No. 14 at Biltmore Championship
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Rico Hoey finished second at 18-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Hoey's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|68-68-63-67
|-18
|2024
|T21
|66-69-68-67
|-14
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 18-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T39
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|66-65-71-69
|-9
|33.250
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|66-69-66-68
|-11
|51.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T62
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|4.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T67
|70-71-72-69
|-6
|2.178
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-68-69
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|68-69-71-66
|-6
|47.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|36.875
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.495 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.411
|0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.075
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.145
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.315
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.026
|0.472
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.411 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.075 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 68.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Hoey has earned 326 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.