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7H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Rico Hoey holes 30-foot bunker shot for birdie on No. 14 at Biltmore Championship

Rico Hoey holes 30-foot bunker shot for birdie on No. 14 at Biltmore Championship

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Rico Hoey finished second at 18-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Hoey at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Hoey's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025268-68-63-67-18
2024T2166-69-68-67-14

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hoey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3967-67-70-67-13--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2566-65-71-69-933.250
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1566-69-66-68-1151.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT6267-72-71-71-34.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6770-71-72-69-62.178
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4971-66-68-69-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1768-69-71-66-647.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1967-66-68-68-1536.875

Hoey's recent performances

  • Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
  • Hoey has an average of 0.495 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoey has averaged 0.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4110.495
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.0750.064
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.1450.123
Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.315-0.211
Average Strokes Gained: Total970.0260.472

Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.411 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.075 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 68.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Hoey has earned 326 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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