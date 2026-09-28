Peter Malnati betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Malnati has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 17-under.

Malnati has an average of -0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.