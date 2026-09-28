Peter Malnati betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Peter Malnati sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Biltmore Championship
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Peter Malnati missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship in 2024, shooting 2-under. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Malnati's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-67
|-2
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|65-71-67-64
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|80
|66-71-75-68
|E
|2.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T68
|61-71-74-74
|E
|3.300
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|71-66-69-71
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-79
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-65-67-68
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|3.689
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 17-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -0.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.739
|-0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.511
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.178
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.378
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.694
|-0.368
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.739 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sported a -0.511 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 63.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati delivered a 0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
- Malnati has earned 87 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 169th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.