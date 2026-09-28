Paul Peterson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.400 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 279.9 yards reflects his current form.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a 0.299 mark. He has a 68.14% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Peterson has delivered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he has broken par 22.55% of the time.