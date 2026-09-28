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8H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Paul Peterson hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Paul Peterson hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Paul Peterson finished tied for 51st at 6-under in last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Peterson at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Peterson's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5166-72-70-70-6

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Peterson's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Peterson's recent performances

  • Peterson has no recorded finishes in his last ten appearances.
  • Peterson has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Peterson has averaged 0.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.400-0.292
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2990.445
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2530.310
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.169-0.341
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.0170.123

Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.400 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 279.9 yards reflects his current form.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a 0.299 mark. He has a 68.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Peterson has delivered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he has broken par 22.55% of the time.
  • Peterson currently ranks 155th with 125 FedExCup Regular Season points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.56%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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