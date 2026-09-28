Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.180 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.306 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 63.08% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.