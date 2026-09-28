Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Patrick Rodgers taps in 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 27th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Rodgers' recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|2024
|T11
|68-69-67-65
|-15
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 11th at 15-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|W/D
|77
|+7
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|71
|72-71-80-74
|+17
|6.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|13.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-69-73-70
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-65-69-71
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|69-71-73-67
|-4
|38.071
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 4-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.488 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -1.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.180
|-0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.306
|-0.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|-0.001
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.228
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.259
|-1.118
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.180 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.306 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 63.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
- Rodgers has earned 600 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 66th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.