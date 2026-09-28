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8H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Patrick Fishburn sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Patrick Fishburn returns to the Bank of Utah Championship after missing the cut in both 2024 and 2025. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.

Latest odds for Fishburn at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Fishburn's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-72E
2024MC71-69-2

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
  • Fishburn has missed the cut in both of his appearances at this event over the past two years.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Fishburn's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-66-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4968-68-68-70-68.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5064-66-74-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT1670-68-66-65-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4267-70-72-70-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-73E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6765-71-71-73-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2965-69-73-65-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5470-68-71-71E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4766-67-69-71-118.500

Fishburn's recent performances

  • Fishburn has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
  • Fishburn has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fishburn has averaged 0.616 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.2720.522
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.142-0.174
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.0710.077
Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0270.192
Average Strokes Gained: Total900.0860.616

Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn has a -0.142 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 71.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranks 43rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.41%.
  • Fishburn has accumulated 159 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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