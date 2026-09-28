Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Patrick Fishburn sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Patrick Fishburn returns to the Bank of Utah Championship after missing the cut in both 2024 and 2025. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.
Fishburn's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2024
|MC
|71-69
|-2
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Fishburn has missed the cut in both of his appearances at this event over the past two years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|68-68-68-70
|-6
|8.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|64-66-74-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|70-68-66-65
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|65-71-71-73
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|65-69-73-65
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|70-68-71-71
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|66-67-69-71
|-11
|8.500
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.616 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.272
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.142
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.071
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.027
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.086
|0.616
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn has a -0.142 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 71.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranks 43rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.41%.
- Fishburn has accumulated 159 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.