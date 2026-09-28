Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Fishburn has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.

Fishburn has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.