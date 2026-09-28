Michael Thompson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

-Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.460 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards shows his distance off the tee. -In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a -1.643 mark. He posted a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate. -On the greens, Thompson delivered a 0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 27.75 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.00% of the time.