Michael Thompson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Michael Thompson sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Biltmore Championship
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Michael Thompson will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship. Thompson has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- Thompson has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Thompson's recent performances
-Thompson has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament history. -Thompson has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments. -Thompson has averaged -0.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.460
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.643
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.433
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.143
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.527
|-0.038
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
-Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.460 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards shows his distance off the tee. -In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a -1.643 mark. He posted a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate. -On the greens, Thompson delivered a 0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 27.75 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.00% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.