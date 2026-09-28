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8H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Max McGreevy hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham

Max McGreevy hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham

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Max McGreevy finished tied for 11th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah for the Bank of Utah Championship from Oct. 1-4, 2026.

Latest odds for McGreevy at the Bank of Utah Championship.

McGreevy's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1168-68-69-65-14
2024T1168-68-64-69-15

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

McGreevy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sep. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-73+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-76+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-66-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1171-66-65-71-1534.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5171-68-69-68-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3268-73-73-72+627.857
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5166-68-70-72-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3567-70-70-71-218.000

McGreevy's recent performances

  • McGreevy has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
  • McGreevy has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • McGreevy has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McGreevy has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1240.024
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.313-0.144
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.0760.051
Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.391-0.290
Average Strokes Gained: Total860.122-0.360

McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.313 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 68.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranked 122nd by breaking par 20.76% of the time.
  • McGreevy has earned 256 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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