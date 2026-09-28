Max McGreevy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Max McGreevy hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham
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Max McGreevy finished tied for 11th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah for the Bank of Utah Championship from Oct. 1-4, 2026.
McGreevy's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|2024
|T11
|68-68-64-69
|-15
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sep. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|71-66-65-71
|-15
|34.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|71-68-69-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|68-73-73-72
|+6
|27.857
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|66-68-70-72
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|67-70-70-71
|-2
|18.000
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.124
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.313
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.076
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.391
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.122
|-0.360
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.313 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 68.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranked 122nd by breaking par 20.76% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 256 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.