Max Homa betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Homa has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.

Homa has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.