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8H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Max Homa reaches par-5 No. 16 in two, makes birdie at FedEx St. Jude

Max Homa reaches par-5 No. 16 in two, makes birdie at FedEx St. Jude

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Max Homa finished tied for ninth at 15-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Homa at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Homa's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T970-66-66-67-15

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Homa's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Homa's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2473-67-69-68-3--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-74+4--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2871-69-67-71-230.833
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3967-70-68-68-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic267-66-68-64-19300.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-67-67-69-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-71-71-67-536.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5273-70-72-70+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3870-72-72-70-418.023

Homa's recent performances

  • Homa has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
  • Homa has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Homa has averaged 0.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0780.070
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.1800.081
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.0730.138
Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.2480.278
Average Strokes Gained: Total920.0720.567

Homa's advanced stats and rankings

  • Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sported a -0.180 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Homa delivered a 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 21.03% of the time.
  • Homa has earned 767 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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