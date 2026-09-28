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7H AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

Marcelo Rozo sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

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Marcelo Rozo will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 for the Bank of Utah Championship. The tournament offers a $6 million purse with defending champion Michael Brennan looking to repeat after his 22-under victory in 2025.

Latest odds for Rozo at the Bank of Utah Championship.

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • This is Rozo's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Rozo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC67-78+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic7369-68-78-71+62.700
July 26, 20263M OpenMC67-73-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-76+8--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-69-1--

Rozo's recent performances

  • Rozo has his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished 73rd with a score of 6-over.
  • He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Rozo has an average of 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.436 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.002-0.039
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.260-1.167
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.467-0.841
Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.9260.610
Average Strokes Gained: Total156-1.650-1.436

Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rozo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.002 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sported a -0.260 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rozo delivered a -0.926 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.10, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 19.39% of the time.
  • Rozo has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 201st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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