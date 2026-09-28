Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Rozo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.002 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sported a -0.260 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rozo delivered a -0.926 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.10, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 19.39% of the time.