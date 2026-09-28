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8H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Biltmore Championship

Mackenzie Hughes reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Biltmore Championship

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Hughes will tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4 in the Bank of Utah Championship. This tournament has not been part of his recent schedule over the past five years.

Latest odds for Hughes at the Bank of Utah Championship.

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • This is Hughes' first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hughes' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2465-70-64-70-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2968-67-72-65-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-68-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4471-67-68-69-910.071
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2066-72-69-68-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-68-66-68-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-70-66-99.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1066-67-69-69-970.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6665-69-72-71-73.800

Hughes' recent performances

  • Hughes has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
  • Hughes has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hughes has averaged 0.890 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.1490.175
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.301-0.374
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.4300.386
Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.3950.703
Average Strokes Gained: Total580.3750.890

Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

  • Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.149 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.301 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 67.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Hughes excels around the green, posting a 0.430 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked fifth on TOUR this season.
  • On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51.
  • Hughes ranked 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.37% this season and broke par 21.82% of the time, ranking 89th.
  • He has accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 118th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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