Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.149 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.301 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 67.23% Greens in Regulation rate.

Hughes excels around the green, posting a 0.430 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked fifth on TOUR this season.

On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51.

Hughes ranked 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.37% this season and broke par 21.82% of the time, ranking 89th.