Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Mackenzie Hughes reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Biltmore Championship
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Hughes will tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4 in the Bank of Utah Championship. This tournament has not been part of his recent schedule over the past five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Hughes' first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|65-70-64-70
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|68-67-72-65
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|71-67-68-69
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-68-66-68
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-70-66
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|66-67-69-69
|-9
|70.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-69-72-71
|-7
|3.800
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
- Hughes has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.890 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.149
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.301
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.430
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.395
|0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.375
|0.890
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.149 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.301 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 67.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hughes excels around the green, posting a 0.430 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked fifth on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51.
- Hughes ranked 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.37% this season and broke par 21.82% of the time, ranking 89th.
- He has accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 118th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.