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Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Patrick Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
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5H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Luke List sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Luke List returns to the Bank of Utah Championship, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4, 2026. List looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for List at the Bank of Utah Championship.

List's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-77+3
2024MC68-74E

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In List's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • List has not made the cut in either of his past two appearances at this event.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

List's recent performances

  • List has not recorded any finishes in his recent performances.
  • List has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • List has averaged -0.696 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

List's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5280.510
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.700-0.643
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.265-0.213
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.229-0.350
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.665-0.696

List's advanced stats and rankings

  • List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.528 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sported a -0.700 mark. He maintained a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, List delivered a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.79 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.06% of the time.
  • List has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 190th.

All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

Bank of Utah Championship

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
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