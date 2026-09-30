Luke List betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Luke List sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Luke List returns to the Bank of Utah Championship, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4, 2026. List looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
List's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|2024
|MC
|68-74
|E
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In List's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- List has not made the cut in either of his past two appearances at this event.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
List's recent performances
- List has not recorded any finishes in his recent performances.
- List has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.696 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.528
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.700
|-0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.265
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.229
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.665
|-0.696
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.528 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sported a -0.700 mark. He maintained a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List delivered a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.79 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.06% of the time.
- List has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 190th.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.