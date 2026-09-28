Kevin Roy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Kevin Roy gets up-and-down from 179 yards for birdie on No. 16 at Biltmore Championship
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Kevin Roy finished tied for 60th at three-under at last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, from Oct. 1-4 for the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Roy's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T60
|73-67-71-70
|-3
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of three-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|67-67-71-64
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|68-66-67-68
|-11
|45.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|69-66-67-69
|-9
|31.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|65-70-68-69
|-12
|25.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|67-68-65-70
|-10
|67.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T71
|70-64-72-77
|+3
|2.850
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|67-70-73-76
|+6
|2.550
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 10-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.495 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.634 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 1.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.165
|0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.128
|0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.196
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.109
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.341
|1.072
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.165 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.128 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 67.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranked 58th by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
- Roy earned 457 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 90th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.