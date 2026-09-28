Kevin Roy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Roy has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 10-under.

Roy has an average of 0.495 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.634 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.