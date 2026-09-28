Justin Lower betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Lower's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 14-under.

Lower has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Lower has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.