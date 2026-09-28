Justin Lower betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Justin Lower sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Justin Lower finished tied for third at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, for the Oct. 1-4 Bank of Utah Championship looking to build on that strong performance.
Lower's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|66-67-68-67
|-16
|2024
|MC
|69-69
|-4
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 16-under.
- Lower's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for third at 16-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|72-67-64-67
|-14
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|69-67-68-75
|-1
|2.200
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|68-65-67-73
|-7
|16.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|69-72-69-69
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|68-65-74-70
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-68-67-70
|-11
|8.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|69-72-67-71
|-5
|5.756
Lower's recent performances
- Lower's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 14-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged 0.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.127
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.355
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|-0.023
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.137
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.642
|0.188
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.127 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.0 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -0.355 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 64.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.65% of the time.
- Lower ranked 175th with 76 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.